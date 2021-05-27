Silver Minings: Does NFL’s best wide receiver play in the AFC West?

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in a bunch of talent as undrafted free agents, and these are the three most likely to make the 53-man roster. Although getting the call of a lifetime during the draft, hearing your name called, and seeing your name on the tv screen is truly a dream come true for these college players who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much, not every player can have that dream realized. However, even if you don’t hear your name on draft day, as Raiders fans know, your dream is not over.