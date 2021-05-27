Cancel
Silver Minings: Does NFL’s best wide receiver play in the AFC West?

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to tell Jon Gruden what kind an impact Tyreek Hill has on the NFL games these days,. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing attack is a major reason why the Raiders have committed so much high draft equity into the secondary over the past few years. Also, Hill was the model for the Raiders’ selection of speed wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in 2020 when Las Vegas made Ruggs the first receiver taken at No. 12.

