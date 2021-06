Father’s Day is just around the corner! And with everyone scrambling to find the perfect tie or mug or other Hallmark-y Leave It To Beaver nonsense, we seem to have forgotten that dads still love something we thought they dropped into the bottomless coffee mug of parenthood: Fun! Plenty of dads enjoy video games, so what better way is there for the gamer dad in your life to have some fun than getting him a dynamite gaming setup?