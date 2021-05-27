Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

All Instagram users can now hide the like count, Facebook to receive same feature in coming weeks

By Rob Thubron
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What just happened? Instagram and Facebook have been experimenting with letting users hide their public like counts for years. Now, the option is being rolled out to everyone. It's hoped that the move will ease the pressure on those people, particularly younger users, who equate social media popularity with self-worth.

www.techspot.com
TechSpot

TechSpot

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Inc#New Media#Popular Media#Settings#Instagram Users#Feature#Social Media Popularity#Likes#Image Credit#Counts#People#Self Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Hides Likes on Instagram

Instagram is constantly adding new features in oreder to keep its app exciting and safe for users everywhere. Most recently, the photo-sharing app made it possible for people to choose whether to hide Like counts on their own posts as well as other accounts. Instagram has implemented the feature as...
Internetdoms2cents.com

Twitter Users Cannot Apply For Blue Tick As It Is On Halt For Now – Read To Know Why

The platform’s public verification program was reactivated for a week before being suspended once more. Next to the Twitter site, there’s Twitter for mobile. Everyone wants to be a part of the blue tick club, which is why Twitter fans all around the world celebrated when the social media platform announced it was reopening to the public. But, alas, all wonderful things must come to an end at some point.
Minoritieschainstoreage.com

Facebook, Instagram ‘make it with pride’ in June

Facebook and Instagram are offering LGBTQ-friendly products, events and resources in honor of Pride Month. Throughout June, Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are running a program called “Make it with Pride.” Shop tabs on mobile will feature curated #Pride collections of brands and products, designed to make it easier for consumers to discover and shop businesses founded by and in support of the LGBTQ community.
InternetPosted by
The Week

Facebook will make it easier for politicians to hide their wildest beliefs

Facebook will tweak its content moderation policies, the social network announced Friday, ending some special leeway for politicians. Previously, elected officials were granted a newsworthiness exception for content that would be removed — or even result in account suspension — if shared by ordinary users. That exception will be granted far more rarely and transparently going forward.
Internetohionewstime.com

Facebook says it’s working on a new tool that will allow businesses to interact with Instagram and WhatsApp users.

Facebook has opened up ways for businesses to interact with their customers on Instagram and WhatsApp, said Wednesday at the F8 Refresh virtual developer conference. The world’s largest social network is Facebook-owned Instagram by developers. He said he is deploying tools that allow developers to build ways to send messages to customers. Facebook said 90% of Instagram users follow at least one business. Facebook said the messaging app WhatsApp supports more types of messages, including allowing businesses to send alerts when products are back in stock. Also, using the “Login Connect” feature. We are also testing another way to choose messaging with the enterprise.
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook opens its Messenger API for Instagram to all

Phase 1 will see Instagram accounts with follower counts of over 10,000 and under 100,000 connect to the API. It plans to expand that to accounts with followers numbering between 1,000 and 100,000 in July (phase 2), with remaining accounts coming online by Q3. The feature was first announced as...
Internettelegraphstar.com

Instagram Login With Facebook at www.Instagram.com Sign In

In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for a meager sum of $1 Billion, which was quite a big amount considering the size of the photo-based social media platform at that time. Instagram has been one of the most widely used social media platforms alongside Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, etc. Instagram began as...
TV & Videosdramabeans.com

A new feature, the same Dramabeans

We’ve been analyzing, squeeing over, and ranting at K-dramas for a long time now, and it’s time to take that into some new and exciting territory. Better than a last-minute save from the Truck of Doom, or a kiss from oppa (okay, maybe not that one), we’re introducing…user reviews!. We’re...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

You can now watch and create Reels on Facebook in Canada

Facebook is beginning to test Reels from its Instagram app directly in the Facebook app in Canada starting today. Canadians can now create and discover Reels in the Facebook app and share them with their friends. You can create Reels by clicking the camera icon in the ‘Reels and Short Videos’ section in the News Feed.
Cell PhonesCosmopolitan

Dating app users can now share their vaccine status and get perks in the process

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has changed dating a lot, with drinks in the pub replaced by walks in the park and cosying up exchanged for social distancing. If you mentioned 'household bubbles' with a date before 2020, they might well have assumed you had a bottle of Prosecco at home ready to pop open, but as the pandemic worsened, that phrase came up in conversations about the circumstances of safely meeting up indoors.
Businessslashdot.org

Instagram CEO Says Facebook Will Help Users Get Around Apple's Cut of Transactio

Facebook is setting its sights on the creator economy, hoping to allow millions of people to make a living off its family of apps. But the company wants to promote offline transactions between creators and companies in order to avoid Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Wednesday. “When there are digital transactions that happen on iOS, Apple insists that they take 30% of that. There’s a very few number of exceptions. For transactions that happen in iOS, we’re going to have to abide by their rules... but in general we’re going to look for other ways to help creators make a living and facilitating transactions that happen in other places,” Mosseri told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So, for instance, if we could help brands and creators vet each other and find each other, they could make those transactions happen offline. For affiliate marketing, it’s real goods, not digital goods. So we’re going to try and lean in to the places creators can actually make a stable living,” he added.
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

GoDaddy customers can now create and share directly to Instagram

GoDaddy has added extra functionality to its suite of Websites + Marketing tools, which will allow users to publish posts directly to Instagram. The move is aimed at helping small business owners looking to grow their e-commerce profile and build a more effective digital strategy. Along with direct publishing, users will be able to schedule posts to appear when they’ll have the most impact.
CollegesHer Campus

Is Hiding Instagram Likes For The Best? 5 College Women Weigh In

Instagram recently launched its latest feature: the option for users to hide their Instagram likes. Instagram has been toying with the idea of hiding likes for a while now — in fact, some users have been unable to see their likes for the past several months. So, how can you...