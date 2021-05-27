Cancel
Aaron Pico vs Aiden Lee rebooked for Bellator 260 event on June 11

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Pico was forced out of his fight against Aiden Lee, which was set to go down at Bellator 257 event on April 16, 2021, after reports surfaced that Pico had medical issues to sort out. Now, the Featherweight fight has a new date. According to the promotion, the bout is now scheduled to take place on the main card of the upcoming Bellator 260: “Lima vs. Amosov” event, which is set to go down on June 11 inside Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

www.mmamania.com
Bellator 260: Yaroslav Amosov dethrones Douglas Lima to capture welterweight title

Undefeated Yaroslav Amosov became the first Ukrainian to capture a major MMA world title as he dethroned three-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in the main event of Bellator 260. On Friday night in Uncasville, Connecticut, Amosov, 27, used his superior wrestling to nullify Lima’s knockout power as he took...
3 reasons to watch Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Bellator 260 will see Douglas Lima and Yaroslav Amosov in the main event. The main event of Bellator 260 is welterweight champion Douglas Lima taking on Yaroslav Amosov for the title. Lima is one of Bellator’s all-time greats, while Amosov is an undefeated grappling master. The two of them have been on a collision course since Lima defeated Rory MacDonald and reclaimed his title.
Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic rebooked for UFC event on June 26

After being removed from the UFC Vegas 27 fight card hours before the event kicked off, an exciting lightweight matchup has a new date. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the bout between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic has been rebooked for the UFC’s event on June 26, which will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie was first to report the rescheduled bout.
Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne set for Bellator 260

Vanessa Porto has her second Bellator assignment. The former Invicta FC champion seeks her first win in her new promotion when she meets Ilara Joanne (9-5) in a 128-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 260 on June 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Bellator announced Wednesday. Porto and Joanne normally compete at flyweight, but have signed on for a catchweight affair due to the booking being on short notice.
A.J. McKee: I'm 'hands down' the best fighter in Bellator history if victorious vs. Patricio 'Pitbull'

MIAMI – A.J. McKee knows there’s a lot at stake for his 18th professional MMA fight. The Bellator featherweight contender takes on Bellator two-division champion Patricio Freire later this summer in the final of the featherweight grand prix. It’s a big opportunity for McKee (17-0 MMA, 17-0 BMMA) since a win would give him $1 million along with the Bellator featherweight title.
Bellator 260 and PFL 4 Preview Ft. AJ Schullo MMAOB Daily Podcast For June 10th

In the latest edition of the MMAOB Daily Podcast, host Adam Martin is joined by AJ Schullo of MMAOB to preview Bellator 260 and PFL 4. Plus, all the latest news and fight announcements in the world of MMA. Podcast schedule for 2021 (NEW TIME!): Live podcasts on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday afternoons at 4 pm EST LIVE on YouTube. Join us for our daily MMA chats as we talk about the greatest sport in the world.
Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov Results

On Friday, June 11, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Douglas Lima puts his belt on the line against undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov. The prelims kick off live above at 6 p.m....
Bellator 260: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Bellator is back as a new event will take place Friday night. Bellator 260 will feature a loaded card where the Welterweight World Championship is on the line. The MMA event will air Friday, June 11 on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
UFC 263 Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Saturday night UFC is all set to take place at the Gala River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The UFC 263 is locked and loaded with a list of top contenders battling out in the ring. While the main event will put Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya to the test, there is a list of other exciting events that will take place at the same venue. Demian Maia will fight against Belal Muhammad in the Welterweight Division. The top betting websites have all the odds and predictions available online as bettors continue to place their bets on their favorite fighters.
MMA: Dominant win for Pico

Aaron Pico, an MMA featherweight who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, dominated Aiden Lee throughout in defeating the English fighter by third-round submission (anaconda choke) on a Bellator card at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday night in Uncasville, Conn. Pico improved his record to 8-3 with his fourth straight victory, all...
Report: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee Scheduled for July 30

The finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix between champion Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee has a target date set. MMAFighting's Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz were the first to report that the promotion has scheduled the bout for a yet-to-be-announced Bellator 263 event on July 30. Freire is the current Bellator lightweight and featherweight champion, he's on a seven-fight winning streak at the moment and hasn't lost since August 2016. He defeated Emmanuel Sanchez via a first-round submission due to a guillotine choke in his latest outing during their rematch at Bellator 255. McKee is undefeated as a pro at 17-0 and is also coming off of a first-round submission victory in his last fight, defeating Darrion Caldwell with a neck crank at Bellator 253.