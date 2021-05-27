Aaron Pico vs Aiden Lee rebooked for Bellator 260 event on June 11

Aaron Pico was forced out of his fight against Aiden Lee, which was set to go down at Bellator 257 event on April 16, 2021, after reports surfaced that Pico had medical issues to sort out. Now, the Featherweight fight has a new date. According to the promotion, the bout is now scheduled to take place on the main card of the upcoming Bellator 260: “Lima vs. Amosov” event, which is set to go down on June 11 inside Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.