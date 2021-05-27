Base10 is trying to tackle racial inequity in tech with a VC fund
Fostering diversity and inclusion in tech will require systemic change. But it's not often that tech insiders take a financial hit to make that happen. VC firm Base10 is doing just that with its new $250 million fund. Called the Advancement Initiative, the fund invests in late-stage companies and gives 50% of its carried interest — the profit on startup investments that fuels VC returns — to historically Black colleges and universities.www.protocol.com