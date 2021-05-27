Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Base10 is trying to tackle racial inequity in tech with a VC fund

By Megan Rose Dickey
protocol.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFostering diversity and inclusion in tech will require systemic change. But it's not often that tech insiders take a financial hit to make that happen. VC firm Base10 is doing just that with its new $250 million fund. Called the Advancement Initiative, the fund invests in late-stage companies and gives 50% of its carried interest — the profit on startup investments that fuels VC returns — to historically Black colleges and universities.

www.protocol.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Foundation#Ipo#Black People#Tech Investments#Tech Startups#Tech Companies#Startup Companies#Base10#Protocol#Howard University#Florida A M#The Macarthur Foundation#Plexo Capital#Attentive#Aurora Solar#Plaid#Wealthsimple#Ipo#North Carolina A T#Vc Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Boulder, COStamford Advocate

New Policy Brief Examines the Price Tag of Racial Inequality in Schools

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Even as the U.S. education system becomes more ethnically and racially diverse, racial disparities persist with regard to school segregation, educational resources, disciplinary treatment, and ultimately educational outcomes. These disparities harm students individually and have significant societal impacts as well, including economic consequences. Educational resources are misallocated, while Black and Hispanic students often leave school with substantially lower levels of human capital and, as a result, have lower lifetime earnings on average.
POTUSPOLITICO

Health tech's pandemic-fueled funding bonanza

DEALS APLENTY: A torrent of venture capital is rushing into digital health, the latest sign of how the pandemic is speeding widespread adoption of technology-enabled care. Analysts at the investment firm Rock Health say some $6.7 billion flowed into startups during the first quarter of this year — a new record for a sector already accustomed to making and breaking milestones. The question is whether the business fundamentals justify the spending, or whether we’re seeing the makings of a bubble.
MinoritiesEssence

Educational VC Fund Expands To Atlanta To Help Black Students Tap Into High-Paying Jobs

The Atlanta expansion enables the incubator program to reach more diverse students and to invest in Black futures. The financial services industry has a diversity problem. Just 1% of the $70 trillion wealth management is controlled by women or minority fund managers, which directly and indirectly impacts the dollars invested in female and underrepresented founders. In 2020, the Founder Institute reported that Black leaders make up only 2% of senior positions in venture capital firms.
California StateWISH-TV

Indy seed fund invests in California tech company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A California-based Software-as-a-Service startup is receiving an investment from a newly-formed seed fund out of Indianapolis. Emerged Inc. says the undisclosed investment from Round One Capital will be used to scale its platform and further fuel sales and marketing efforts. Emerged says its platform is...
MinoritiesHarvard Health

Racial wealth gap may be a key to other inequities

“Unequal” is a multipart series highlighting the work of Harvard faculty, staff, students, alumni, and researchers on issues of race and inequality across the U.S. This part looks at the racial wealth gap in America. The wealth gap between Blacks and whites in America has been persistent and extreme. It...
MinoritiesLumia UK

Addressing racial and digital inequity

Our world is becoming more digital every day. The pandemic has forced so many essential activities online: going to school, earning an income and staying in touch with friends and family all require a reliable broadband internet connection. But millions of Americans don’t have access to broadband – either because it’s not available or they can’t afford it – and are cut off from what has become essential to everyday life during the pandemic. This problem is particularly acute in Black, African American, Latinx and Hispanic communities in cities where broadband infrastructure largely exists, but the connection and devices to utilize it are unaffordable, leaving access to essentials of life out of reach for millions. This is a problem we can and must fix.
AdvocacyMedCity News

HHS to create new tech fund through first VC partnership

The Department of Health and Human Services has entered into a venture capital partnership to create a fund for technologies that can aid in the response to future public health emergencies. HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority office is joining forces with nonprofit Global Health Investment Corporation to launch...
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

WSU cluster-hire program addresses faculty racial, gender inequalities

An initiative by WSU Provost Elizabeth Chilton prompted WSU to begin a cluster-hire program, bringing five new faculty members to the Pullman campus. Senior Vice Provost Laura Hill said the cluster-hire program “Racism and Social Inequality in the Americas” aims to bring more faculty of color across all colleges and departments within WSU.
Mountain View, CAlosaltosonline.com

Panel tackles Silicon Valley inequities in LACF ‘Conversation’

There are visible and not-so-visible sides to Silicon Valley. The visible side is all about high-tech success breeding an ever-increasing population of multimillionaires and billionaires. The less visible side includes those without access to tech success who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. “The pandemic exacerbated the...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

A Rare Find in Health Care: A Simple Solution to Racial Inequity

George Floyd’s murder last year forced many people to recognize the systemic racism that pervades American institutions, from law enforcement to health care. Even so, identifying those inequities is different than fixing them. “I don’t believe we advance the debate much by writing yet another paper documenting the disparities we’ve...
Minoritiestearsheet.co

‘Injustice and inequity constrain our economy’: New coalition wants to advance racial and economic security in financial services

A coalition of 18 leading financial institutions announced four new commitments to boost racial and economic equity in the financial services industry. The Corporate Call to Action: Coalition for Equity and Opportunity (CCA) aims to drive $30 billion in funding, contracting, and capacity building for communities and business owners of color in the next five years.
Jobscrunchbase.com

Take This Job And Automate It: Startups Tackling Labor Shortages Draw More VC Interest

For decades, startups and the venture capital industry have touted themselves as engines of job creation. Sure, they’ve ushered in technologies that decimated scores of jobs and occupational categories from newspaper deliverers and taxi operators to travel agents to telephone operators. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily. But, the argument goes,...
Small Businessphilanthropynewsdigest.org

TD Bank establishes $100 million racial equity fund

TD Bank has announced the launch of a $100 million equity fund to support minority-owned small businesses. The fund will enable specialized small business investment companies (SSBICs) and community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to provide small business loans and technical assistance that give businesses the capacity to scale and adapt long-term. The commitment includes $75 million of capital through an SSBIC initiative to be launched later this year and $25 million specifically earmarked for Black- and Latinx-owned small businesses, funded through CDFIs.
AdvocacyProvidence Business News

List: High-Tech Funding Sources

No. of Rhode Island-based sources: 9 No. of Massachusetts-based sources: 10 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.
Labor Issuesciodive.com

Inequity, pay disparities and job insecurity: Inside the rise of tech unions

American labor movements, unionization and the demand for ethical business tactics are a window into workplace inequity. But emerging sectors and so-called white collar workers are joining industries historically connected to unions — utilities, education and transportation, to name a few — in calls for better working conditions. In technology,...
Energy IndustryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

BlocPower's Donnel Baird on Green Building, Biden's Infrastructure Deal, and VC's Racial Reckoning

Since 2014, Donnel Baird has been retrofitting buildings in New York’s disadvantaged communities with energy efficient heating and cooling systems, increasing building values and lowering operating costs. His company, BlocPower, ranked No. 47 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list. For the Brooklyn-based BlocPower team, honing in on retrofit opportunities...
EconomyTechCrunch

How to win consulting, board and deal roles with PE and VC funds

There are relatively few jobs directly inside private equity and venture capital funds, and those jobs are highly competitive. However, there are many other ways you can work and earn money within the industry — as a consultant, an interim executive, a board member, a deal executive partnering to buy a company, an executive in residence or as an entrepreneur in residence.