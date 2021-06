Dana White reacted after Las Vegas goes mask off and life social distancing Rules, commending Florida and Texas for “leading the way.”. The UFC president is a Las Vegas resident and he’s excited to get back home where he doesn’t have to wear a mask now and where social-distancing rules will be lifted. Taking to his social media on Sunday evening, White reacted to Las Vegas lifting its rules, while commending the states of Florida and Texas for leading the way about these changes.