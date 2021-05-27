Techland are showing off Dying Light 2 tonight

Techland is the developer of popular zombie looter “Dying Light” and recently they’ve announced their new program called “TechlandGG.” TechlandGG stands for Techland Gamers and Goodies, but what exactly is this program? Well, according to Techland themselves: “It’s a program where we reward players with unique items from the world of Techland games. Here, you can exchange your codes for dockets, for which you’ll get exclusive in-game items.” So, with TechlandGG, it seems like Techland has sort of gamified their own video game (yes, I know it sounds a tad strange). So, what else do you need to know about Techland’s new program? What kind of rewards are you looking at obtaining through the new TechlandGG program for Dying Light 2?