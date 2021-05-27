Techland are showing off Dying Light 2 tonight
If you’re that guy outside my house holding a vigil for Dying Light 2, put the candle down and come in from the rain, your watch is at an end. Techland are finally going to break their silence on the delayed and drama-filled development of their zombie bosher. Something will be revealed at 8pm BST (that's 9pm CEST / 12pm PDT) tonight on Twitch. Plenty of time for you to have a nap and a bit of a shower. Use the fancy soap. You've earned the rose petals.www.rockpapershotgun.com