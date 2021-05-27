Solve puzzles with pals as post office kiwis in KeyWe this August

Publisher Way Down Deep and developer Reptoid Games have announced that narrative puzzle game Fire Tonight will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC with a release date of Aug. 12, 2021. The premise is that the year is 1990, before prevalent internet and cell phones, but the city is literally burning. Amid this backdrop, Maya and Devin are separated and trying to find their way back to each other, but along the way, the story will recount “the choices that brought them here, how they met, and what the future might hold.” Devin is apparently stuck in his apartment, so Maya is the one that will be navigating the maze-like city while avoiding police barricades and expanding fire.