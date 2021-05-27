Solve puzzles with pals as post office kiwis in KeyWe this August
In KeyWe, you and a friend play as Jeff and Debra. They're a pair of kiwis (the flightless birds, not the fruit - but I'd also play that game) tasked with running a mailroom; stamping letters, writing telegrams and sending mail on its merry way. It's a delightful co-op puzzler that'll have you hopping around an office that's far too big for such tiny postmasters, but you'll be able to help them out when it launches on August 31st.www.rockpapershotgun.com