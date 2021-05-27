Cancel
Solve puzzles with pals as post office kiwis in KeyWe this August

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn KeyWe, you and a friend play as Jeff and Debra. They're a pair of kiwis (the flightless birds, not the fruit - but I'd also play that game) tasked with running a mailroom; stamping letters, writing telegrams and sending mail on its merry way. It's a delightful co-op puzzler that'll have you hopping around an office that's far too big for such tiny postmasters, but you'll be able to help them out when it launches on August 31st.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
