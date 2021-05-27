J. Cole’s time in the Africa Basketball League is over, but we’ll always have this hilarious highlight reel

Over the past month, four-time platinum MC J. Cole entering the ranks of professional basketball has probably been sports’ least essential story. Since Cole first set foot on the court for his Rwanda Patriots debut, it was clear he was out of his depth, and there was little to no way of tracking his progress outside of grainy clips on Twitter a day or two later. An obvious publicity stunt by both J. Cole—who just released his new album ‘The Off-Season’—and the upstart ABL, the merger was clearly supposed to be a viral groundswell, but ended up being nothing more than a small burp.