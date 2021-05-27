Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Looks Like Dad Gavin Rossdale’s Twin on His 15th Birthday

Shutterstock (2)

Gwen Stefani‘s son Kingston is such a handsome young man! The legendary songstress proved how much her eldest child resembles his famous father, Gavin Rossdale, as she celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, May 26. Kingston looked like his dad’s twin in photos posted for his special day.

“Happy 15th b-day to my beautiful boy @kingsrossdale_,” Gwen, 51, penned alongside a snapshot of her birthday boy strumming on the guitar while on a private jet. “Love [you], mom.”

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Kingston’s resemblance to Gavin, 55, was even more obvious in the Bush frontman’s tribute. Gavin shared a pic of his mini-me showing off his side profile while looking off into the distance. “On your marks … get set. Life,” he wrote.

In the comments section of Gavin’s post, fans couldn’t help but point out the uncanny comparison between the father-son duo. “Your double!” one user commented with a Fire emoji, while another chimed in, writing, “Wow. Your doppelgänger.” A third user gushed, “Wow! Your genetics really copy and pasted him. Boys are growing up fast.”

Gwen and the Constantine actor welcomed Kingston in 2006 during their 13-year marriage, which lasted from 2002 to 2015. In addition, the former Hollywood couple shares their younger boys, 12-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo, while Gavin is also the dad of 32-year-old Daisy with ex Pearl Lowe.

Since calling it quits, the ex-lovebirds have made it a priority to coparent their children as amicably as possible. In May 2019, Gavin told Us Weekly that despite going their separate ways, the children seem to be “really happy.”

Shutterstock

“You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” he shared. “[The kids] are doing really good.”

For Gwen, raising her youngsters as a single mom has been difficult at times, but having fiancé Blake Shelton around has made things a little easier. The Grammy winner and the country crooner became a couple in 2015 and announced their engagement in October 2020.

Now that Blake is officially becoming a part of the family, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo couldn’t be happier. Because the “God’s Country” artist “already [has] a close bond with the boys,” Gwen’s kiddos “can’t wait” for him to become their stepfather.

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own,” an insider told Life & Style in January 2021. “He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad.”