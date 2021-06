WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here’s a look at howPennsylvania members of Congress voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the House this week. • NEW JERSEY JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julien Xavier Neals to serve as a U.S. district court judge for the New Jersey district. Since 2006, Neals has been a lawyer for the city of Newark and, starting in 2015, for Bergen County, New Jersey. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said: “His tremendous breadth of experience, even temperament, and sound judgment make him a superb candidate to serve on the federal bench.” The vote, on June 8, was 66 yeas to 33 nays.