Loki director Kate Herron has confirmed that the demonic Mephisto won’t be appearing in the Tom Hiddleston series. Earlier this year, fans latched onto a theory that suggested that demonic entity Mephisto was the one pulling the strings in Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision. The theory was ultimately shut down when it was revealed that it was Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha all along. Fans were naturally disappointed that the spooky villain didn’t make an appearance in the MCU but the character became a recurring joke online as to how fans create theories for themselves and they eventually implode once they never come true. It looks like some folks didn’t learn their lesson as many are speculating that Mephisto is set to appear in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki but luckily, director Kate Herron shut that theory down immediately.