It's time to stop making excuses for myself - I care a lot about the rules of narrative, right until I obviously don't. Otherwise there's no way to explain my fascination with World's End Club and the many convenient excuses it makes for itself. While this is the first Too Kyo game both Zero Escape director Kotaro Uchikoshi and Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka have worked on together, Uchikoshi designed the scenario, and the story at least seems to bear his handwriting. World's End Club is reminiscent of Uchokoshi's approach to storytelling - he famously admitted to wanting to tell a story people remember, whether it's good or not.