The Atlanta Braves outfield looks significantly different than most of us thought it would be coming into the 2021 season. The Atlanta Braves season has not gone well up to this point. Some of this can be credited to the Braves outfield not being as good as most hoped coming into the 2021 season. The Braves thought to have Ronald Acuña Jr., Cristian Pache, and Marcell Ozuna in the outfield for this season.