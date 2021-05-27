Woodsist Festival 2021 Lineup

Woodsist Festival is coming back to Arrowhood Farms in Accord, New York this fall (9/25-26) with Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts headlining. Woods, whose own Jeremy Earl founded the Woodsist label, will also be performing, and so will former Woods member Kevin Morby. And the rest of the lineup features artists like Kurt Vile, Cassandra Jenkins, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, 75 Dollar Bill, and John Andrews + The Yawns. Check out the full lineup below and grab tickets here.