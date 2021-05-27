Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Throwback Thursday - Roswell - Tess, Lies, and Videotape

By Ali
spoilertv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrowback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. Previously on Roswell, Max and Liz broke up, but they got back together, but then they broke up, but then they got back together, and then a petite, blue-eyed blonde came to town. We all know where this is going. We knew it in 2000, and to this day, it rankles. It’s why I hate love triangles. Max and Liz were my first OTP—One True Pairing for those that don’t speak fandom. I thought they were meant to be, so it should come as no surprise that I almost quit the show when I realized my OTP was in danger. I eventually quit the show, but that was Season 2, so we’ll leave it for another Throwback Thursday.

www.spoilertv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Behr
Person
Julie Benz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Videotape#Slap And Tickle#Romance#Drama#Black Girls#Hot Flashes#True Love#Roswell Tess#Crashdown#Pda#Scooby Gang#Otp#Killer Queen#Steamy Flashes#Flashbacks#Crazy#Forever Love#River Dog#Detective Micahel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Beauty & Fashion101 WIXX

Throwback Track: Interesting Facts!

Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean explained the inspiration for the song… “That one was originally, ‘Everybody’s Waiting for the Weekend.’ I was walking down close to where I was living. It was a Wednesday afternoon, beautiful afternoon, and I’m walking in this heavily populated area, and it was deserted. Everybody was at work. And me being the musician, I’m out working and my work is, okay, what am I going to do for inspiration and where can I find it? So I’m out on the beach and wondering, ‘Where is everybody? Well, I guess they’re all waiting for the weekend.’So that experience spurred that. And Mike had the great idea of, ‘Why don’t we call it, Working for the Weekend?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s good. That’s fine.’ Not a huge difference, still works, it’s kind of cool, it’s quirky with a little bit of a twist on the lyrics, so yeah, let’s go.”
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Letter: A passionate tribute to a Roswell icon

I read the obituary penned by Dr. Heidi Huckabee describing her beloved husband’s tireless devotion to our community three times. She adroitly conveyed a tone somewhere between intensity and festivity while characterizing Dusty’s enduring influence and contributions. Heidi honestly shared a setback early in his life which typified his civic-mindedness....
MoviesFilm Threat

Untitled Horror Movie

I admit that I groaned when I started watching director Nick Simon’s horror-comedy Untitled Horror Movie. After a year of interacting almost entirely via computer screens and phone apps, another film shot almost entirely on Zoom did not seem like an inviting proposition. Yet, as the story progressed, it won me over with its sharp sense of humor and a game cast. It may not escape the inherent constraints of a “Zoom movie,” but it sure gives it a good shot.
Entertainmentbitchute.com

The cake is a lie.

And I thought the Kappy video was crazy. ***Youtube took down the KAPPY music video and I can't post there for a week.
TV SeriesComicBook

Stranger Things' Robin Getting Her Own Novel and Scripted Podcast

The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently in production and new cast members were just announced earlier this week. There's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season, which has been teased as being "more mature." Fans are especially excited to see the return of some favorite characters, including Robin Buckley, the season three newcomer played by Maya Hawke. Not only will Hawke be returning for the show's fourth season, but Robin is also getting her own prequel podcast series and novel, which are set to be released this summer.
Entertainmentgopride.com

Living A Lie

Being your authentic self is hard, no matter what age. Coming out to friends/family with your truth is the most rewarding and yet difficult act. “Love, Victor,” on Hulu has captured this feeling and journey brilliantly. Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows...
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Series Casts Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Plus Lance Reddick As Albert Wesker

Resident Evil fans are living their best lives right now. The legendary Capcom video game franchise has seen one set of blockbuster movies come to an end, only to launch into a big screen revival that arrives this September, plus a Netflix anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness next month. And on top of that is Netflix’s live-action series, which has rounded up a pretty sweet cast that includes John Wick‘s Lance Reddick as Wesker.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mashup: Jake Peralta's One Helluva Die Hard Fan

As we wind down to the eighth and final season of the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series released its latest compilation of detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) in one of his many pop culture obsessions Die Hard. The first clip has the Nine-Nine debating on the best cop film with Peralta declaring, "Die Hard is the best cop movie of all time. One cop heroically saving the day while everyone stands around and watches. It's the story of my life."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Kevin Smith Talks Masters of the Universe: Revelation; Tyler Approves

So with a little more than a month to go until the animated series' July 23rd premiere, Mattel Television and Netflix gave fans what they wanted for this week's Geeked Week. That right, the first official teaser for Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiered along with a new set of preview images for the five-episode Part 1. Now, series showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith is taking viewers behind the scenes of how it all came together in the following featurette.
Brooklyn, NYComicBook

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Wraps Production for Good, Co-Creator Thanks Cast and Crew

After cancellations, renewals, and delays, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has finally wrapped filming, according to co-creator Dan Goor, who announced the conclusion of production on Twitter. The upcoming season marks the eighth season of the series, which premiered on FOX in 2013. In 2018, the network cancelled the series, largely due to its dwindling viewership numbers despite always earning strong critical reactions, only for NBC to then pick up the series for its final three seasons. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently slated to premiere this August in the highly coveted spot following the Summer Olympics.
Moviesshescribes.com

Movie Review – UNTITLED HORROR MOVIE

Available on June 15, 2021 on iTunes and Amazon, is the entertainment horror/comedy movie called Untitled Horror Movie. You can also attend a special screening of the film in advance, from the comfort of your own home on June 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM (EST)/1:00 PM (PST). For more information, visit UntitledHorror.com, then click on “tickets” found on the top bar.
Musicwwno.org

Animal Songs

In this music parody game, Rugrats stars Cheryl Chase and Nancy Cartwright hear songs about animals that were rewritten to be about fictional examples of those animals. If that sounds too complicated, let minnow. Heard on Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...
Moviesicecreamconvos.com

Lionsgate Releases ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ Trailer

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for their forthcoming thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Two FBI agents cross paths with Crawford, a Florida cop who’s investigating a string of murders that appear to be related. When an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Crawford soon finds himself in a twisted game of cat and mouse with the killer.