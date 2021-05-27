Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nine things we learned from the Epic v. Apple trial

By Russell Brandom
The Verge
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been just over three weeks since the Epic v. Apple proceedings kicked off, and the news has been relentless. So as we wait for a verdict to roll in, we’re taking a quick turn through all the biggest takeaways from the trial. A lot of the juiciest points didn’t speak directly to the verdict — like the profit structure of the Xbox or the troubled history of Fortnite crossplay — but that’s part of the fun of a massive trans-corporate dustup like this. Once you start digging through CEO Tim Cook’s inbox, all sorts of interesting stuff comes out.

www.theverge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Federighi
Person
Phil Schiller
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone App#Apple Software#Apple Devices#Trial Court#Imessage#Whatsapp#Playstation#The App Store#Pr#Epic Games Store#Twitter#Pwa#Epic Millions#Apple Executives#Weird Microsoft#Ios Software#Interesting Stuff#Ios Devices#Iphone Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessinvezz.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook will testify in court: here’s what to expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook will defend company's position in the court battle of Apple and Epic. Cook will tout the company's values and the benefits its App Store has brought to developers. App Store is a part of the company’s services business that generates more than $50 billion annually. The...
Businessimore.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook spending hours practicing ahead of Epic court appearance

Tim Cook will take to the stand later this week or at the beginning of the next. Cook is said to be spending hours practicing ahead of his time in court. Apple's Tim Cook will take the stand in the Epic Games trial later this week or early next, with the notoriously well-prepared CEO said to be undergoing hours of practice so he's ready.
BusinessDetroit News

Apple starts defense in antitrust trial over its app store

Apple Inc. began Monday to present its case in the closely watched antitrust trial with Epic Games Inc., a defense that will include testimony from Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Epic already has presented witnesses for two weeks in federal court in Oakland, California. First up on the witness stand...
TechnologyMacdaily News

Tim Cook’s Apple is built in China; now it has to answer to the Chinese Communist Party

In a new report, The New York Times reports on their analysis which found that tens of thousands of apps have disappeared from Apple’s App Store in China over the past several years, “more than previously known, including foreign news outlets, gay dating services and encrypted messaging apps.” In Chinese Communist Party-controlled China, Apple has also blocked tools for organizing pro-democracy protests and skirting internet restrictions, as well as apps and information about the Dalai Lama.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

What next from Epic vs Apple? | Podcast

The GamesIndustry.biz team discusses the high-profile anti-trust case between Epic Games and Apple, joined by special guest Tom Buscaglia of law firm The Game Attorney. Buscaglia -- who has previously contributed to our weekly 'in review' roundups of the trial -- gives us insight into some of more interesting aspects of the court proceedings and the arguments both sides makes.
Video GamesFortune

A Taylor Swift-inspired ode to Epic Games v. Apple

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. (With apologies to Taylor Swift and her instant classic "Cardigan," an ode to the just-completed Epic Games v Apple trial. Best read while playing the original song.)
Technologytechinvestornews.com

Apple's Federighi and Joswiak talk privacy, Siri, Universal Control and more

The continued tradition of Apple SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi and VP of product marketing Greg Joswiak sitting down with John Gruber continues in 2021, with discussions about what Apple launched during WWDC 2021, privacy, on-device Siri processing, and the creation of Universal Control. In a special edition of...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Apple Says Macs Now Have A High & Unacceptable Level Of Malware | #macos | #macsecurity

While testifying against a lawsuit from Epic Games, one Apple executive admitted to malware being an increasingly large problem for the Mac. Despite years of claims of the Mac being the safest computer on the market, it looks like Apple may be changing its tune on this subject. Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, recently admitted that the Mac is currently faced with more malware and viruses than the company finds “acceptable.”
Cell Phonesforrester.com

iOS 15: Making 100 Mobile Moments Better Every Day

Apple kicked off its annual developer conference on Monday, June 7, 2021. One of its big announcements was iOS 15. iOS 15 makes experiences more intelligent and more intuitive. Apple is adding features that help its customers 100 times a day in little moments throughout the day, every day. In some ways, you could say that iOS 15 doesn’t really do anything new per se. It simply makes hundreds of little experiences every day better. Doing so demands thousands — if not millions — of hours of engineering, complemented by a strong vision and ecosystem strategy.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

7 new security features Apple quietly announced at WWDC – TechCrunch | #macos | #macsecurity

While typically vocal about security during the Memoji-filled, two-hour-long(!) keynote, the company also quietly introduced several new security and privacy-focused features during its WWDC developer sessions. We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting — and important. Passwordless login with iCloud Keychain. Apple is the latest tech company taking steps...
Cell Phonesstateofpress.com

Apple’s iPadOS 15 breaks the app barrier – TechCrunch

The announcement of new iPad software at this year’s WWDC conference had an abnormally large expectation hung on it. The iPad lineup, especially the larger iPad Pro, has kept up an impressively frantic pace of hardware innovation over the past few years. In that same time frame, the software of the iPad, especially its ability to allow users to use multiple apps at once and in its onramps for professional software makers, has come under scrutiny for an apparently slower pace.
InternetAndroid Authority

Google wants developers to name Android OEMs culling their apps

If you're a developer, you can make your thoughts known through a Google Forms survey. Google wants to know more about developers’ app restriction experiences on Android. Developers can fill in a survey naming the OEMs and providing additional details. Smartphone makers want to give users more battery life by...
TechnologyThe Verge

Vergecast WWDC: iOS 15, spatial audio, macOS Monterey, and more

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. This week, Nilay and Dieter bring in Verge editors Alex Cranz and Chris Welch to discuss all of...