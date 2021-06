Sony has, for a while, been a dominant force in personal listening. The company’s WH-1000X series is an example of truly class-leading tech, especially the almost-universally-praised 1000XM3s, widely seen as the best wireless headphones of their generation.We’re particularly discerning and often aloof, so wouldn’t like to make that distinction ourselves, but the XM3s really did raise the bar for wireless listening.Sony has decided to try and go one better with the WH-1000XM4 headphones. The company claims that alongside features such as elevated comfort and better call quality, the XM4s blow their predecessors out of the water in the active noise...