The fact that the map of Mexico City is cut in half and painted in two colors does not speak enough about the political character of the 8.8 million people who live here. Graphic newspapers and social media have flooded in after defining an epic after learning of Monday’s election results: Morena, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President’s Party, The PRI-PAN-PRD alliance lost control of the Mexican capital, With candidates, to a large extent, comes from the formation of conservative national action. The discussion that attempts to explain such a story focuses on igniting social wounds such as classicism, conspiracy and revenge. It leaves behind the progressive essence of a city ruled by left-wing parties for 25 years.