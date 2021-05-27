When to Call CPS on Another Parent—and When Not To
Making the decision to call Child Protective Services (CPS) on another parent is not a decision most of us would ever arrive at lightly. We may be afraid of retaliation—or we may be fearful that we’re wrong and about to make someone’s life unnecessarily scary or stressful. But there are times when it is our obligation to report possible cases of abuse or neglect for the protection of a child. Let’s talk about the role of child protective services and when we should call them.lifehacker.com