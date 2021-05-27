Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

When to Call CPS on Another Parent—and When Not To

Lifehacker
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the decision to call Child Protective Services (CPS) on another parent is not a decision most of us would ever arrive at lightly. We may be afraid of retaliation—or we may be fearful that we’re wrong and about to make someone’s life unnecessarily scary or stressful. But there are times when it is our obligation to report possible cases of abuse or neglect for the protection of a child. Let’s talk about the role of child protective services and when we should call them.

lifehacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child And Family Services#Child Abuse#Child Protective Services#Child Services#Child Care#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Support#Counseling#Case Management#Neglect#Medical Care#Physical Abuse#Proper Care#Retaliation#Biological Family#Emergencies#Intervention#Nonprofit Organization#Ongoing Support#Immediate Danger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Don’t miss the mark when it comes to parenting

No parent is given an instruction manual for raising kids. We all just hold on, do the best we can with the tools we have. Some of us are better at reading cues and rerouting our efforts than others, but even the best intentions leave me reflecting on how I missed the mark so many times. My children, now adults with families of their own, turned out healthy, happy and pretty well adjusted to this world. As I have continued my own personal development and professional growth, I can see today how many opportunities I missed, how much energy I wasted and why I am a better grandparent than I ever was a parent. Consider the following tips so you can avoid missing the mark.
Posted by
Nick Davies

How To Make Proper Decisions When You Are A Parent

There are many philosophies when it comes to parenting and how you should raise your kids. While it can help to study various parenting philosophies, when it comes down to it you have to use your own judgment and see what works best for you. Yet we can come up with a few principles, such as we'll be covering in this article, that most parents can benefit from.
Family Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Realizing when you are Parenting with an Agenda…

As parents, we truly want what is best for our children, and we parent with a heavy emphasis on what experiences will best benefit our children based on our past experiences. We have ideas of what experiences they “should” have, and what we think they “should” be doing. When they...
RelationshipsBoston Herald

When it’s time for co-parent counseling

When my ex and I were together, we had some pretty heated arguments. So, my question is, if we weren’t respectful when we were together, how do you expect us to be respectful now that we have broken up? He badmouths me constantly. Co-parenting is next to impossible, so I suggested co-parenting counseling. I doubt we can sit through it, though. What’s good ex-etiquette?
KidsHealthline

What Happens When Parents Disagree Over Children’s COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Parents who disagree over whether their children should get vaccinated against COVID-19 face a serious dilemma. To help resolve the issue, experts recommend each parent draw up a list of pros and cons on their position and reflect on how past disagreements were solved. They add that a child over...
Family RelationshipsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ex-etiquette: When co-parenting seems impossible, seek professional help

Q. When my ex and I were together we had some pretty heated arguments. So, my question is, if we weren’t respectful when we were together, how do you expect us to be respectful now that we have broken up? He badmouths me constantly. Co-parenting is next to impossible so, I suggested co-parenting counseling. I doubt we can sit through it, though. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Family RelationshipsBelief.Net

6 Things to Avoid When Caring For Aging Parents

As the population ages, there are increasing numbers of people who are taking care of elderly parents. The caretakers may be visiting their parents on a regular basis or the aging parents may have moved in with their adult children. Regardless of the exact details of the situation, the role reversal that takes place between aging parents and adult children sets the stage for a great deal of tension, drama and confusion. Many caretakers have acted with the best of intentions only to be baffled when their parent or parents seem to be getting increasingly irritated by the adult child.
Family Relationshipsnorthcarolinadivorcelawyersblog.com

Basics of Child Custody and Child Support

Child support and child custody are frequent issues when spouses are planning to divorce. Today we will discuss some of the most basic aspects behind these two broad and complex issues. How do you file a claim for custody and/or support? What are the governing laws in North Carolina? And what are the types of child support you could receive?
SocietyCumberland County Sentinel

Elder Care: Adult protective services

The stories are heart wrenching and often difficult to imagine, but the existence of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation is very real. The National Council on Aging estimates that 1 out of every 10 Americans aged 60 or over has experienced some type of abuse. Last week’s column explained the...
Baltimore County, MDWBAL Radio

Some Baltimore County parents encounter problems when enrolling students for virtual learning

The Baltimore County Public Schools is set to launch a virtual learning program this fall, but some parents have had trouble signing up their children. The official deadline to enroll was Monday, and now, some parents who missed the deadline are afraid it's too late. The district has been getting an earful from some concerned parents who are demanding a second chance to sign up their children.
Mental HealthNewsday

CDC: Suspected suicide attempts by teenage girls soar

Suspected suicide attempts among teenage girls that ended in emergency room visits increased more than 50% in the early months of 2021 compared with 2019, a likely product of the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on young people, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dane County, WIwisconsinexaminer.com

State’s high court blocks local public health school closure orders

Local public health departments lack the authority to close schools in order to prevent the spread of a contagious disease, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday. The 4-3 decision, authored by Justice Rebecca Bradley, overturns a Dane County order closing schools to limit the spread of COVID-19 — an order that has been on hold for the entire 2020-2021 school year. Joined by the other three members of the court’s conservative wing, Bradley concluded that because the state’s public health law does not specifically authorize local health departments to close schools in controlling an epidemic, they are not allowed to do so.
Healthnewsfinale.com

Centre’s Stand On Vaccine For Pregnant Women As Matter Reaches Court

A pregnant woman has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to include pregnant women in COVID-19 vaccination drive on priority basis. The high court was informed by the Centre’s counsel that the government is seized of the issue and will take a decision on the same.
Minoritiesdailydodge.com

LGBT Health Statistics

(Wisconsin) State health officials have released new statistics regarding the mental health of LGBT youth. They found nearly 47-percent of them have experienced dating or sexual violence, nearly 44-percent have experienced bullying, and many LGBT youth have limited or no access to mental health care. Officials are recommending schools to create safe spaces, and policy makers to fund youth peer-led support groups.