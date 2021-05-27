When to Call CPS on Another Parent—and When Not To

No parent is given an instruction manual for raising kids. We all just hold on, do the best we can with the tools we have. Some of us are better at reading cues and rerouting our efforts than others, but even the best intentions leave me reflecting on how I missed the mark so many times. My children, now adults with families of their own, turned out healthy, happy and pretty well adjusted to this world. As I have continued my own personal development and professional growth, I can see today how many opportunities I missed, how much energy I wasted and why I am a better grandparent than I ever was a parent. Consider the following tips so you can avoid missing the mark.