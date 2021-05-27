5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Make Great Artists
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Artists and entrepreneurs see things that nobody else is capable of seeing. As an entrepreneur who has worked with more than 450 artists in many different capacities, I know for a fact that we all start with a vision. For both types of people, many possibilities come out of literally nothing: a blank canvas, a nondescript piece of marble, a space that hasn’t been developed or a niche that isn’t served right.www.entrepreneur.com