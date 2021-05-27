Mule and goat — roommates near Outer Banks — split up after one ‘terrorized’ the other

In 2017, an aspiring actress and model from Queens who was visiting the island of Jamaica was found dead with a slit throat on a rural road not far from a popular resort town. Desiree Gibbon's family at the time revealed that her body was found on the side of a road in Anchovy, and was reportedly caked in blood when it was located in the bushes off a main local road. Police said her throat had been slit in an apparent fight with her attacker. The motive was never revealed, but a harrowing new development in the story could help link authorities with the person responsible.