JoJo premieres new single on ‘The Masked Singer’

By Buddy Iahn
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger was unmasked as “Black Swan” on season finale of The Masked Singer. Acclaimed singer and songwriter JoJo unveils her sultry new single “Creature of Habit.” The song was written by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (The Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). An accompanying video, in which JoJo debuts her fresh blonde look, premieres later today (May 27th).

