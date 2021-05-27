Morning After Thoughts: Clutch performances drive Lightning to series victory over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on to the second round! And they did it in style with Andrei Vasilevskiy earning his second career playoff shutout (and sixth shutout of the season) with a 4-0 win in game six. This series was tough. The Lightning didn’t always play their best and the Panthers showed off the skill and grit that they’d accumulated on their roster. Bolts did play their best in game six, and that bodes well going into the second round, whether they face the Carolina Hurricanes or the Nashville Predators.