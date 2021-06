Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the realistic medieval RPG from Warhorse Studios has been out for a few years now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, yet has never seen the light of day on Switch. It’s understandable when considering the size of the game – most open-world titles of its scale are usually dream ports for the platform that never actually come to be. In fact, the team at Warhorse Studios never even planned to bring the title to Switch until it was misreported that the game was coming to the system late last year. This inaccurate report led to a massive outpouring of fan requests for the game to actually be ported, which in turn led the team to rethink their efforts on Nintendo’s hybrid. Now, that dream port will indeed become a reality.