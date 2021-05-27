Cancel
Video Games

Double Loop raises $8M for mobile game development

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouble Loop Games has closed an $8 million funding round, as the company starts beefing up for the production of its mobile puzzle hybrid game. The funding is a big round for a female-run game studio. Veteran industry leaders Emily Greer and Shelby Moledina started the company to design games for smartphones.

venturebeat.com
Ian Livingstone
