Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Dexter Revival Teaser Introduces the Friendly Mr. Jim Lindsay

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has released another teaser for their upcoming Dexter revival, featuring a new look at Michael C. Hall’s return as the titular serial killer, who has now assumed a new identity as Jim Lindsay. The video teases how Dexter has adjusted well to his new life while highlighting that everyone in town is friends with him, including high school students. However, toward the end of the clip, it also teases that fans should expect that the character still has his dark side within him. The limited series is scheduled to make its debut this coming fall, with 10 new episodes.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Jones
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
John Goldwyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Showtime#Golden Globe#A Peabody Award#Dexter Revival Teaser#Showrunner Clyde Phillips#Clip#Episodes#Hurricane Laura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Showtime’s latest Dexter trailer reveals serial killer’s new alias

Showtime is reviving one of its hit shows, Dexter, with a limited series that will give fans a proper conclusion to the story we first saw years ago. In its latest teaser trailer for the mini-series, viewers are introduced to Jim Linsday, a seemingly normal and congenial man who gets along well with his neighbors in some small snow-covered town. That man, of course, is the fugitive serial killer Dexter Morgan.
TV Seriesmanofmany.com

New Name, Same Killer: First Trailer for ‘Dexter’ Reboot Brings Back Bloodlust

A leopard doesn’t change his spots. The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot of the Showtime classic Dexter has finally been revealed and despite a change of name and scenery, it’s more of the same. Titled ‘Around Time’, the Dexter reboot sees the conflicted serial killer/forensic investigator Dexter Morgan living in a quiet town under the name Jim Lindsay. But it isn’t long before we see Dexter up to his old antics.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Dexter Is No Longer Dexter in New Teaser From Showtime, Until He Sees a Knife

With each passing month, we get closer and closer to a fitting and proper end to Dexter, one of Showtime’s best (and at times, worst) series. Well, at least one of its most memorable shows, as it was beloved through the first few seasons, and ended beloved by literally nobody. But we got another look at the revival/do-over, and now we know Dexter is not Dexter anymore, he is Jim Lindsay.
TV Series411mania.com

Don Mancini Shares New Teaser For Chucky Series

Chucky is coming to Syfy and USA Network this fall, and a new teaser has been released by creator Don Mancini. You can see the short teaser video which shows production on a scene with Zackary Arthur, who is starring as protagonist Jake Webber in the show. Arthur stars alongside...
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Sarah Desjardins, Kevin Alves & Alexa Barajas Join Showtime Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Desjardins (Riverdale), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key) and Alexa Barajas (The Flash) are set for recurring roles in Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the drama series from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. Production has begun in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘iCarly’ Revival Releases a Trailer and New Poster

With a little over two weeks until its premiere, Paramount Plus has just released the official trailer for the iCarly revival. The new trailer, which was accompanied by the series’ poster, reveals a little of what Carly and her friends have been up to over the past 10 years. Miranda...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl and Batwoman stars team up for new Netflix thriller

Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester and Batwoman's Christina Wolfe have both been cast in Netflix's psychological thriller The Weekend Away. Novelist Sarah Alderson is adapting her own novel by the same title, reports Variety, while Angel of Mine's Kim Farrant directs. The narrative itself places the action during a weekend...