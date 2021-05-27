New Dexter Revival Teaser Introduces the Friendly Mr. Jim Lindsay

Showtime has released another teaser for their upcoming Dexter revival, featuring a new look at Michael C. Hall’s return as the titular serial killer, who has now assumed a new identity as Jim Lindsay. The video teases how Dexter has adjusted well to his new life while highlighting that everyone in town is friends with him, including high school students. However, toward the end of the clip, it also teases that fans should expect that the character still has his dark side within him. The limited series is scheduled to make its debut this coming fall, with 10 new episodes.