With the NHL playoffs about halfway complete now, I have had a few people ask me who I think will be the last two teams standing. For me, this question is easy to answer. As of right now, the last two teams I see competing for the Stanley Cup are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche. Although some might say I am being biased due to being a die-hard Avs fan, the truth is that I have been predicting them to go to the finals all year long.