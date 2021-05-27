It will be the first Russian series on Netflix based on Anna Karenina

It should be clear to those who have paid attention to his career that Joe Wright is a boom-bust filmmaker. Sure, it’s alright to admit that you were initially fooled by the one-two punch of Pride and Prejudice and Atonement, which are as essential pieces of British aughts cinema as much as any Danny Boyle or Stephen Frears film (and perhaps even more so to a specific kind of bookish kid who grew up in that era), but it began to become clear after his dreadful ’09 effort The Soloist gave way to Hanna and Anna Karenina, one an excellent (and nearly unparalleled) action thriller, and the other a formally fascinating adaptation of an oft-adapted text. Then Pan came along, and you know how that went. He followed that disaster with a decent episode of Black Mirror, and the Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, which saw him return to the era that initially made him a superstar director. So, if the pattern were to hold, it would suggest that his latest film, the mass-market paperback adaptation The Woman in the Window, must be an outright catastrophe. It certainly already has that reputation, with the Fox-Disney merger and then the COVID-19 pandemic delaying its release by a year and a half before it was finally offloaded to Netflix, all the while following rumors that the film was re-cut by Disney executives after it flopped with test audiences.