Alaska Airlines: Innovative Thinking Means Efficient Flying
MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) and Airspace Intelligence have announced the signing of a multi-year contract for the use of Flyways AI™. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assist dispatchers in making flight operations more efficient and sustainable. The application is also capable of optimizing routes and improving the predictability and flow of airline traffic. Alaska is the first airline worldwide to adopt the technology.airwaysmag.com