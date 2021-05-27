Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Alaska Airlines: Innovative Thinking Means Efficient Flying

By Majid Niknam
airwaysmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) and Airspace Intelligence have announced the signing of a multi-year contract for the use of Flyways AI™. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assist dispatchers in making flight operations more efficient and sustainable. The application is also capable of optimizing routes and improving the predictability and flow of airline traffic. Alaska is the first airline worldwide to adopt the technology.

airwaysmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Commercial Flights#Aviation Fuel#Technology Company#Technology Innovation#Airspace Intelligence#Flyways Ai#Unique Collaboration#National Airspace System#Atc#Airline Traffic#Flying#Airline Dispatchers#Air Traffic#Single Flights#Technology Today#Pilots#Routes#Mainline Flights#Logistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Technology
News Break
FAA
Related
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

U of I to Partner with Alaska Airlines on Boise Flights

This story by Kevin Richert appeared on Idaho Education News on May 27. The University of Idaho wants an air link between its campus and Boise — and it is willing to pay up to $1.5 million to make it happen. The university will offer a three-year revenue guarantee to Alaska Airlines, under a contract that could bring back flights between Boise and Pullman, Washington. .
LifestyleFlying Magazine

Alaska Airlines Optimizes Traffic Flow Using Artificial Intelligence

Alaska Airlines and Airspace Intelligence have signed a multi-year contract for a “first-of-its-kind partnership to optimize air traffic flow using artificial intelligence and machine learning.” In a news release, Alaska Airlines said the partnership will use, “Flyways AI … that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assist dispatchers in making flight operations more efficient and sustainable by optimizing routes and improving the predictability and flow of airline traffic. Alaska is the first airline worldwide to adopt the technology.”
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing, Alaska Airlines Team On 737-9 EcoDemonstrator

Boeing plans to evaluate 20 new technologies later this year on an Alaska Airlines-owned 737-9 under the eighth round of the OEM’s long-running ecoDemonstrator program. The aircraft, which is expected to conduct flight tests from the end of June through December, will be configured with a variety of... Subscription Required.
Aerospace & Defensesmarteranalyst.com

Boeing Partners with Alaska Airlines to Test New Technologies

Boeing (BA) has teamed up with Alaska Airlines (ALK) on the ecoDemonstrator program to test new technologies to enhance the safety and sustainability of air travel. Starting this summer, the two will test a new halon-free fire-extinguishing agent designed to curb the negative impact on the ozone layer. They will also assess an engine nacelle aimed at reducing noise and assess cabin sidewalls made from durable recycled materials. (See Alaska Airlines stock analysis on TipRanks)
Aerospace & DefenseWenatchee World

United Airlines to bring back supersonic flying

CHICAGO — United Airlines said it would buy ultra-fast jets from Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic, bringing back supersonic passenger travel which died out with the retirement of the Anglo-French Concorde in 2003. Under the agreement, the airline will purchase 15 of Boom’s “Overture” aircraft once they meet United’s safety,...
Lifestyleflightaware.com

Heavier Passengers on Planes Mean New Safety Limits for Airlines

Passengers keep getting bigger. Now airlines must account more accurately for that. The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring updates to passenger and baggage weight estimates that airlines use to keep each flight within airplane safety limits. Each U.S. airline must submit a plan by June 12 explaining which average weights for passengers and baggage they’ll use, down to phones and clothing, and how they estimated those weights. The FAA must approve each airline’s plan. (www.wsj.com) More...
Industryworldairlinenews.com

Alaska Airlines to resume full schedule at Paine Field by spring 2022

With increasing confidence that air travel is on a steady climb to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year, Alaska Airlines is planning to resume our full schedule of 18 daily nonstop departures at Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport by spring 2022, possibly earlier. The airport in Everett, north of Seattle, remains very popular with our guests.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Startup Global Crossing Airlines Could Begin Flying In July

Startup charter carrier GlobalX has almost completed its certification process. The airline estimates it could commence operations in July. Furthermore, it intends to grow its fleet by up to ten aircraft over the coming 18 months, including a widebody A330 and several A321 passenger-to-freighter aircraft. GlobalX, or Global Crossing, could...
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Partnership With Emirates Will End July 31, 2021

From an email that I just received from Alaska Airlines:. “Our partnership with Emirates will end July 31, 2021. Our partnership with Emirates will end on July 31, 2021. Mileage Plan members can continue to earn and redeem* miles on oneworld® member airlines and our Global Partners to more than 1,000 destinations on 20+ airlines worldwide. For travel to India, the Middle East or Africa, guests can fly Qatar Airways in unparalleled comfort with their revolutionary Qsuite, the most private Business Class in the sky.”
TechnologyScience Daily

Innovative batteries put flying cars on the horizon

Jet packs, robot maids and flying cars were all promises for the 21st century. We got mechanized, autonomous vacuum cleaners instead. Now a team of Penn State researchers are exploring the requirements for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles and designing and testing potential battery power sources. "I think...
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flight from New Orleans

Alaska Airlines on Thursday said it’s adding a nonstop route to its lineup at Louis Armstrong International Airport. The airline is flying to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans three times a week. The flights begin Dec. 16, a news release said. Alaska Airlines also is expanding service at airports in...
Chicago, ILpremierguitar.com

This Gold-Standard Airline Flies on Three Pickups

When the guitar boom of the 1960s hit, manufacturing operations all over the world rushed to meet skyrocketing demand. There were factories in Japan and Italy, in Southern California and Czechoslovakia, and, perhaps most prolifically of all, in Chicago, Illinois—that long-established center of American retail distribution. Chicago instrument makers churned out entry-level guitars in enormous volumes, and by the time of Beatlemania, it seemed like they couldn't build them fast enough.
TravelPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports

DALLAS -- The airline industry's recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport checkpoints on...
TrafficNews Slashdot

Airlines Plan To Plow Billions Into Flying Taxis

Not until there is a serious upgrade to all the air traffic control systems where they want to use them. Systems barely keep track of existing flights. Add a thousand little craft like these, it's only a matter of time before they're flying into each other and killing their passengers and people on the ground. Especially in dense areas where obviously there will be the most demand.
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

American Airlines to discontinue inflight magazine after 55 years

American Airlines will discontinue its inflight magazine American Way, the glossy publication that has lining the company’s seatback pockets since 1966. The Fort Worth-based airline said it will retire the magazine at the end of this month, suggesting it no longer aligns with the entertainment options preferred by travelers. American described the magazine’s death as “bittersweet.”
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Alaska Airlines adds new flights to sun-filled spots this winter

Alaska Airlines is now offering several new nonstop routes to make it easier to escape to places known for wintertime sun and fun:. Just in time for the holidays, we’ll begin weekly, seasonal service between San Francisco and Cancun on Dec. 16, offering our Bay Area guests a convenient way to get away to eastern Mexico.