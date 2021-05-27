Cancel
Ted Cruz Did Not Swallow a Fly on 'Hannity' Last Night

The Big Lead
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole Internet loves watching Ted Cruz eat a fly live on Sean Hannity's FOX News show. We regret to inform you the clip is not new or real. You may continue to enjoy it, but it really is fake news this time. The original clip is from June 28,...

www.thebiglead.com
Presidential ElectionNew Pittsburgh Courier

Ted Cruz’s wildly dishonest defense of voter suppression

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Sen. Ted Cruz is a shameless liar. And he isn’t even a very good one. Witness his latest dishonest defense of Georgia’s new voter suppression law. Cruz published a column in the Wall Street Journal attacking business leaders who have criticized the anti-voting law. He claimed that critics were hurting the reputations of “patriotic leaders protecting our elections and expanding the right to vote.”
Congress & Courtspapernewsnetwork.com

Ted Cruz Melts Down And Calls Joe Biden A Terrorist

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) falsely claimed that Joe Biden paid for rockets that attacked Israel, and said the President stands with terrorists. We cannot support the undermining Israel and began sending $250 million to the Palestinian Authority that’s in bed with Hamas and immediately began promising billions of dollars to the ayatollah of Iran and all that led to launching a terror attack.
Presidential Electiondailymagazine.news

Pelosi PAC Falsely Accuses Ted Cruz of Advocating for Voter Suppression in Fundraising Email

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's PAC to the Future fundraising outfit is emailing supporters about Texas senator Ted Cruz's alleged endorsement of voter suppression. "BREAKING: Ted Cruz caught on tape admitting voter suppression" begins the communiqué, which goes on to assert that "Republicans are rushing hundreds of voter suppression measures to keep Democrats from EVER winning a historic upset like Georgia again."
Congress & Courtsdiazhub.com

Ted Cruz says Israel has responsibility to defend itself’

Ted Cruz says Israel has responsibility to defend itself’. Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee meet with numerous Israeli leaders as they continue their visit of Israel following the recent fighting in Gaza against the Hamas terror group. Meeting Netanyahu, Cruz stresses US support for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Really giving Ted Cruz’s spinelessness a run for its money’: George P. Bush flamed for seeking Trump’s endorsement

George P. Bush, son of Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H. W. Bush, has announced that he intends to run for attorney general in Texas. Accusing the current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of bringing “way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office,” George P. Bush says he plans on running on “honour and integrity.” He’s also hoping for an endorsement from Donald Trump, having already asked the twice-impeached former president for his support.
Congress & CourtsHistory News Network

Why Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Won’t Be Punished for Fomenting a Riot

In 2009, Senator John Ensign, a Republican from Nevada, acknowledged that he had had an affair with a staffer. The authorities took notice when it came to light that Ensign’s parents had given the staffer and her husband $96,000 in what appeared to be hush money. The Justice Department would later suspend its investigation into the payments without taking action, but Ensign announced his intention not to seek reelection anyway. Then, oddly, he gave the Senate Ethics Committee a trove of damning emails and abruptly resigned before the committee could depose him. This weird story was the system working as planned, sort of: a wrongdoer cooperating with the investigation and quitting before the Senate had to get around to kicking him out.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Ted Cruz wins challenge to campaign reimbursement rules

(CNN) — A three-judge panel has struck down the federal cap on candidates using political contributions to repay personal loans they make to their campaigns, in a case that hands Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz a win and may have broader implications for campaign finance. The Federal Election Commission had...