Whitefish Bay, WI

Whitefish Bay police say missing teen found

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 17 days ago
Whitefish Bay police were asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing teen who was last seen on May 26.

Police say the teen has been found.

No other details were released.

