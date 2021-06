VICE TV delivers incredibly compelling and revealing stories about some of wrestling's biggest names in its Dark Side of the Ring series, and now it's spotlighting the Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna in a new documentary. Vice Versa: Chyna is the first-ever documentary about the rise and fall of the wrestling superstar and is fully authorized as well, and during the two-hour documentary fans will get an in-depth look at the life of Joanie Laurer's rise to fame and what led to her tragic death in 2016. In fact, The new documentary will be directed by Marah Strauch and will premiere on Thursday, June 17th.