D.His biggest change in the history of Saudi Arabia is taking place under difficult circumstances. Today’s crown is Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” issued in April 2016 with the aim of making the kingdom independent of oil in a few years. Because the income from oil exports by Saudi Arabia can no longer be trusted. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that demand for crude oil will fall by almost one-fifth by 2030 and by three-quarters by 2050.