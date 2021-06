Originally Posted On: 12 best internal communication tools for your business (clariti.app) Effective internal communication ensures proper flow of information between employees and departments. If for some reason, the flow of information gets blocked, it will lead to stress, disengagement, frustration and lower employee retention. On the other hand, using effective internal communication tools results in more engaged and satisfied employees and much lower turnover rates. It will also help companies to attract and retain the younger generation who are demanding an inclusive workplace. Better internal communication also leads to better customer satisfaction.