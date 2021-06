Last year, I blacked out on Labor Day. I’d only had one formal kiteboarding lesson and a handful of informal lessons, so I was still new to the sport. As I stood at the edge of the river, a forceful gale suddenly caught the sail of my kite, and I was swept off the ground. Even though I knew about the safety pull mechanism, the wind caught me so quickly that my reflexes didn’t kick in. What followed is a blur, but I do remember being jerked up into the sky, floating there for a minute, slamming into the ground, then tumbling forward as my kite pulled me again — hard. I must’ve been slammed a second time, because I hit my head, had the wind knocked out of me, and blacked out.