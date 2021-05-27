A Return to Traditional Values

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.