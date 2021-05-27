A Return to Traditional Values
The rallying cry for the need of society to return to traditional values is most commonly associated with political parties and religious activist groups. So why are investment pundits and professional portfolio managers now embracing the emerging trend of a return of some traditional values on Wall Street? To be sure, there are no signs of an outbreak of religious zeal or political activism on Wall Street. The modus operandi of striving to capitalize on financial opportunities has not become an anachronism.jewishlink.news