LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents voted Friday to merge two colleges into one. The change will go into effect on July 1. NMSU Provost Carol Parker proposed in August 2020 to merge the College of Education, the College of Health and Social Services, and the Department of Sociology (in the College of Arts and Sciences), to create a new college to be named the College of Health, Education and Social Transformation.