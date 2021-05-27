Bossier Cops on Lookout for Drunk Drivers on Memorial Day Weekend

The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau will hold a DWI/seatbelt checkpoint this Friday (6/4/21) evening at an undisclosed location in east Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10:00 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 and run until 3:00 a.m., on Saturday (6/5/21). The checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies to emphasize the commitment to making the streets of our city safe for everyone. Officers will be checking for drunk or impaired drivers and violations of the State's seatbelt law along with any other violations that could potentially compromise the immediate safety of people taking to the roadways.