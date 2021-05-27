WeBuild completed three flights from the Florida Turnpike. The project cost is 177 million
In the year of relaunch of American infrastructure, WeBuild is at the fore in building road projects in the United States. Just today, the US subsidiary, Lynn, delivered three new ramps and two flyovers on Florida Turnpike to tolls in Orange County, USA six months ago. The route takes more than 2 million commuters daily and is one of the major hubs of the commercial routes connecting Miami with Central Florida.