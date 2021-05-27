WeBuild completed three flights from the Florida Turnpike. The project cost is 177 million

​​​KOLLAM: In the midst of people’s protest, move to collect toll from the Kollam bypass where construction is ongoing. The Kollam corporation and the people say that the move to collect tolls without even completing the construction of service roads is unacceptable. The tolls being levied could vary between Rs 25- Rs 150 for various vehicles which pass through the bypass. All political parties and youth organisations like DYFI are protesting against the centre's move to collect toll from the bypass. The protestors tried to block the staff who were appointed to collect tolls. The ministry of road transport and highways took the decision to collect tolls from the 13 km long Kollam bypass in January but as people in the district protested they withdrew from it. The project which was undertaken by the centre and state governments was completed at a cost of Rs 352 crore. Now, the centre is planning to collect Rs 176 crore as a toll from vehicles passing through the bypass.