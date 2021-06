I loved Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when it released in November of 2020, giving it the big 5/5 in review. In fact, even though the Assassin’s Creed franchise is long and varied, Valhalla is probably up there as one of my favourites of the series, what with its gameplay influences borrowed from Red Dead Redemption and the whole experience going full-on RPG in its scope and scale. Travelling around oldy England is a treat yet after a little break it’s time to get acquainted with my shiny magical spear once more, taking in a new adventure that takes players to Ireland and the chance to take on the Wrath of the Druids.