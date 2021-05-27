Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian just failed her law exam

By Marsh Tyler
prudentpressagency.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – Reality star Kim Kardashian (40) has had to accept a setback in her training as a lawyer: she said in a preview of the current episode of her show “Keeping Up With The” that she did not pass her first exam. The Kardashians, ” which was aired yesterday.

www.prudentpressagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Jessica Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpa#Star#Reality Star Berlin#Training#College#Amnesty#Twelve Hours#Prisoners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Van Jones Remarks Positively On Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

Van Jones is advocating on behalf of Kim Kardashian and couldn’t hold back his praises about her during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres while he talked about his upcoming documentary The First Step. On Monday (May 24), the CNN political contributor shared his thoughts about Kardashian’s journey into studying law,...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kim Kardashian and All Her Kids Tested Positive for COVID Last Year

Kim Kardashian and all four of her children caught COVID-19 in 2020, the reality star revealed on her show Thursday night. The Calabasas outbreak stopped production of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now in its final season, for two weeks. Saint West was the first to test positive after an outbreak hit his school, then North West, then Kardashian herself. Her other two children, Chicago and Psalm, contracted the virus at an unspecified time. Kardashian said she suffered a 104-degree fever. The Kardashian family repeatedly flouted coronavirus precautions, hosting large and lavish birthday parties and traveling throughout the year. Her estranged husband Kanye West and sister Khloe also came down with the virus in 2020, and Khloe said she endured severe symptoms.
Celebritiesromper.com

Kim Kardashian Worries About Explaining Kris Humphries To Her Kids

As Kim Kardashian’s children get older, they’re scrolling through social media just like every other kid these days. Like her daughter North, who watches TikToks and is apparently getting a glimpse at her mom’s past. Her past with her ex-husband Kris Humphries, to be specific, which is a conversation she doesn’t really want to have with her kids just yet.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Kim Kardashian Hesitates To Show 'KUWTK' To Her Kids, Says 'Not Ready' Yet

Kim Kardashian spoke about her children in the new episode. She said her daughter watched "KUWTK" clips on TikTok. Scott Disick shared his concern regarding children watching the show in future. Kim Kardashian is having a heart-to-heart conversation with Scott Disick in the upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Kim Kardashian Think She's A 'Failure' After Disappointing Results From First Law Exam

She’s the queen of marketing her lucrative brands of apps, clothing and beauty products, but Kim Kardashian is having a rougher go in her quest to become a lawyer. It appears that the legal hopeful received some disappointing results from her first baby bar law exam, and a new preview for the May 27 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kim sharing those results with viewers, as well as with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian says she ‘absolutely’ pays her staff amid lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is denying accusations that she stiffed her former maintenance staff out of wages and treated them badly. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told fans on Instagram Wednesday that she was not the one responsible for the employees payment, as she responded to a question about a lawsuit filed against her by seven grounds keepers.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian Claims Kourtney Kardashian "Degraded" Her Nanny in Public

Welp, sounds like there's still unresolved drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian over on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Things got heated during Thursday night's episode, when Kim confronted Kourtney about degrading her children's nanny in public. “She said that she felt so degraded by you and you just...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Van Jones Just Gushed About How ‘Amazing’ Kim Kardashian Is Amid Rumors They’re Dating

It looks like we have something of an update to those Van Jones and Kim Kardashian relationship rumors. The CNN anchor and KKW Beauty mogul were previously rumored to be dating after she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and now, Van himself isn’t holding back when it comes to complimenting the reality star. But his praise isn’t about what you might expect.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Questions Becoming A Lawyer After Revealing She Didn't Pass 'Baby Bar'

Kim Kardashian revealed she didn’t pass the “baby bar” on her first try and suggested to her sisters she’s reconsidering continuing her journey to becoming a lawyer. In a clip of an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” slated to air this week and shared by E! Online, the KKW Beauty founder explained the test: “If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program and after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”