Kim Kardashian just failed her law exam

Kim Kardashian and all four of her children caught COVID-19 in 2020, the reality star revealed on her show Thursday night. The Calabasas outbreak stopped production of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now in its final season, for two weeks. Saint West was the first to test positive after an outbreak hit his school, then North West, then Kardashian herself. Her other two children, Chicago and Psalm, contracted the virus at an unspecified time. Kardashian said she suffered a 104-degree fever. The Kardashian family repeatedly flouted coronavirus precautions, hosting large and lavish birthday parties and traveling throughout the year. Her estranged husband Kanye West and sister Khloe also came down with the virus in 2020, and Khloe said she endured severe symptoms.