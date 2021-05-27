Roanoke City Transportation Division To Implement Safety Improvements Along Brandon Avenue
Consistent with Roanoke City’s Complete Streets Policy, the Transportation Division has worked to develop a Safety Improvements project along Brandon Avenue. As part of the FY21 Annual Paving Program, Brandon Avenue between Colonial and Brambleton Avenue is scheduled to be milled and overlaid in June of 2021. Once the fresh asphalt is installed, new traffic lane markings will include not only vehicular travel lanes in each direction, but also a center turn lane, buffered bike lanes in each direction, and pedestrian crossing improvements.theroanokestar.com