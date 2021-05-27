Roanoke City Transportation Division To Implement Safety Improvements Along Brandon Avenue

The Alma-Churchill intersection will be undergoing safety modifications in 2022, following a decision made by the Palo Alto City Council early last month. Chief Transportation Official Philip Kamhi shared that the intersection is rated as one of the top five most dangerous rail grade crossings without rail separation in the state, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, and council members agreed that a plan to improve the intersection’s safety must be implemented. However, they were largely divided in their support of the two options presented by the Office of Transportation at the May 3 Palo Alto City Council meeting.