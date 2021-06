Ecent surveys report that adults in their 20s have high hopes for themselves and marriage, but a low appraisal of marriage in general. You have high hopes for yourselves. You have found in each other a soulmate, a person with whom to share the joys and sorrows of life and practice the art of love. But the institution of marriage is in crisis. Your peers have deep reservations about “happily ever after.” One in two marriages end up in divorce, while those partners who stay together often end up “sleeping with the enemy.” You are about to embark upon a most wonderful journey, yet dangers lurk.