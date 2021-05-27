Cancel
LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

By Erin McCarty
A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.

Highway 98.9

What Are the 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana?

Louisiana residents express concern about crime and safety in every corner of the state. In fact, no Louisiana cities land on the Safewise list of the Top 100 Safest Cities in the United States. Most of those cities are in the northeast. Texas has a few cities on that list.
Highway 98.9

Great Beaches to Visit in Louisiana

If you love to put your toes in the sand and enjoy some time on the beach, there are several options to check out in Louisiana. Many folks in Shreveport Bossier travel to the Alabama or Florida coast on the Gulf of Mexico for beach vacations, but you don't have to drive that far if you just must get some beach time.
Highway 98.9

The Four Teams For The Ruston NCAA Baseball Regional

For the first time in program history, Louisiana Tech will be hosting an NCAA Baseball Regional at J.C. Love Field. The Diamond Dogs are nationally ranked, and are the #1 seed in their Regional. They found out yesterday that they would be hosting, and now today they found out what teams are coming to play.
Highway 98.9

Educators React to End of Mask Mandate in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards is lifting the mask mandate in Louisiana. This means students and teachers will no longer have to wear masks at schools. Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway issued the following statement:. Earlier this month our Board directed Superintendent Brumley to...
Highway 98.9

Former Shreveport Lawyer to Hear Lawsuits Against LSU

Legal maneuvering continues in the battle facing LSU. WBRZ TV reports all of the federal judges in the Baton Rouge area have recused themselves from getting involved in hearing lawsuits against the University. These cases deal with the University's handing of Title IX cases. But New Orleans federal district judge,...
Highway 98.9

Texas is One of the Grossest States in America – REALLY?

If you had to take a wild guess what the "grossest state in America" is, what would you say? Welp, Texas cracked the top five. Oh, but the criteria are wacky!. Zippia crafted a list of the grossest states, using things like air quality, the number of landfills, and the spread of illnesses like the flu. They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items like “mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing.” Ha!
Highway 98.9

Governor Edwards Ending Most Remaining COVID Restrictions for Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today that he is ending most remaining statewide COVID restrictions and leaving decisions in the hands of local businesses and municipalities. According to the Governor, the statewide public health emergency will remain in place until the federal emergency is ended. However, very few rules dictating COVID behavior will remain on the books after today.
Highway 98.9

Principals in Shreveport and Bossier Honored

Two local principals are being honored across the state today. Marco French and David Thrash are on the short list of nominees for Principal of the Year in Louisiana. French is principal at Queensborough Elementary School. He has been named for his outstanding leadership at the Shreveport school. Caddo school leaders posted this message about French:
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Could Be Set For A Brutal Tick Season

Experts across the United States have been predicting a rough tick season for 2021. All the way from the Northeast to Southwest, and everything in-between...ticks are supposed to be out there in large numbers this year. Which isn't great news, since experts say tick season is here for the south.
Louisiana StateThe Free Press

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off...
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...