Drs Benjamin Levy and Lori J. Wirth describe how they currently utilize comprehensive genomic profiling to manage patients with non–small cell lung cancer or thyroid cancer. Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS: Dr Levy, maybe we can talk a little about this concept that we face in lung cancer—I’m not excluding any other malignancies, but we’re more familiar with lung cancer—of doing a comprehensive test as opposed to the one-off testing that we did in the beginning when there were only one or two markers. What are your views on this? I’m going to ask Dr Wirth the same question: How do you guys do it at your centers? Is it a centralized lab, is it in-house, or do you send it out? What do you do?