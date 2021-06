This time of year, unless there's a trade like we just saw with Julio Jones, there's not a lot of reason for changes to Dynasty rankings. Most of those changes come in the form of changes to the 2021 projections. Those matter, probably more than anything else, but they're also just a part of the equation, so they don't generally shake things up too much. That's why a lot of the rankings below look pretty similar to what you saw last month. Two of the exceptions are Antonio Gibson and Trey Sermon.