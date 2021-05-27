Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Creativity, small groups guide ministry leaders through pandemic and beyond

archindy.org
 17 days ago

The celebration of faith had been in the planning for months, all with the goal of having as many as 1,000 teenagers from across the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the Lafayette Diocese come together to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ. “We were excited to gather the teens and provide...

archindy.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Creativity#Youth Ministry#Domestic Violence#Suicides#Community Leaders#Youth Leaders#Effective Leaders#Church Leaders#Creative Ways#Spirit#U S Supreme Court#The Office Of Catechesis#Office Of Human Life#Ministry Leaders#Faith Formation Ministry#Guide#Catholic Ministry#Prayer Experiences#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
Related
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

ThRough the pandemic

Walking through the rabbit hole is exactly what the pandemic experience has been like — an altered reality not unlike attending the Mad Hatter’s tea party. And I kept thinking about “Alice in Wonderland” throughout “ThRough,” a wildly imaginative performance piece constructed by Jesse Jason, Abby Bender, and Lisa Gross. Bender explained in an email, “We began this piece in January by assigning ourselves some stream-of-consciousness writing exercises. When we shared the results, we found that the common themes and feelings cemented our need to address this unprecedented time in all our lives. Through movement, text, and media we attempt to pull some sort of meaning out of our collective human experience. Moreover, and arguably as important as the resulting performance, is that our coming together to make the work created ‘meaning’ and purpose in our daily lives.”
Religioninsight.org

Creativity

God is a God of freshness and change. But wait, before I leave that thought, let me make something very clear: God Himself isn't changing, nor is His Son. He "is the same yesterday and today and forever" (Heb. 13:8). Isn't that a great thought? God is no different this year than He was last year or a decade ago. Nor will He change one hundred years from now. But even though He is the same, His working is different. It stays fresh. His ways and methods are forever fresh, unpredictably new.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Faith is guiding Father Ben through new marathon

Ben Hadrich ran his first Grandma's Marathon when he was in high school. "I did pretty well until Lemon Drop, of course. Everybody knows that. The last 8 miles it was pretty hellish," he said about his first race. The former McGregor Merc said it was the first time he...
Societychurchleaders.com

The Healing Impact of Small Group Leaders

Anyone who’s been a part of a small group can all relate to the anxious feelings of the first few nights. Right from the start of the very first group meeting, we begin assessing the environment of our small group as we gauge whether or not it’s a safe environment to be vulnerable within. And within the traditional forming, storming, norming, and transforming stages of group formation, it may take a few meetings for small group leaders and the group to navigate through the “forming” stage of group formation process.
Yogathedailyinsurancenews.com

Viewpoint: Creativity amid pandemic | Business Insurance

Did you take up a new hobby during the pandemic? Like many people stuck at home with extra time – or at least unable to commute to work or travel for business – Business Insurance’s 2021 Break Out Awards winners reported having picked up a variety of hobbies over the past year. Some of them were new activities, while others chose a pastime long forgotten or put aside in the midst of competing demands on their time. The ability to connect with others was not lost despite the need for social distancing.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Ron Edmondson: My Tribute to Small Group Ministry

The best life, community and spiritual growth happened at Grace Community Church within the context of our small group ministry. We had some amazing leaders of our small group ministry. I’ve always been encouraged by their willingness to sacrifice part of them to invest in other people. I know each of them would say, however, that they receive far more in return than they give up. Serving others is like that.
Idaho Falls, IDmomcollective.com

Guide to Mom, Women, and Community Groups

Friendship and camaraderie are essential to living your best mom life. We need time to connect to other women, have adult conversations, and participate in activities we love outside of raising our kids. These groups do just that for moms in East Idaho. Website: http://www.mops.org/groups/mops-idahofalls. MOPS stands for Mothers Of...
Educationtheedadvocate.org

Should Reading Be In Small Groups Or To The Whole Class?

One of the most difficult challenges that a teacher can face is trying to teach students to. . Since there are so many letters of the alphabet, sounds, and words to remember, young students find this process extremely difficult. For this reason, many teachers wonder whether or not it is...
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

PASTOR’S COLUMN

Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this little note finds all of you well as we quickly make our way to the middle of June. Have you ever had...
Minoritiesmidnorthmonitor.com

Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

This year marks a significant anniversary, a milestone in the history of the denomination to which I belong. Ten years ago next month, on July 15, 2011, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) approved a Social Statement on Human Sexuality. As a result of approving that statement, our church was then permitted to solemnize same-sex marriages, ordain queer clergy, and welcome members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.
New York City, NYNews 12

Guide: LGBTQ+ groups to donate to and volunteer with

Looking to donate or volunteer with LGBTQ+ groups during Pride Month?. GSA clubs, or GSAs for short, are student-run organizations that unite LGBTQ+ and allied youth to build community and organize around issues impacting them in their schools and communities. Learn how to start a GSA here. Or donate here.
Religioncoldcasechristianity.com

Can Christians Disagree About the Creation Account in Genesis?

The creation period described in the Book of Genesis is of great interest to many Christians. As a result, much discussion has been had within Christianity itself as to the nature of the creation account and the length of time over which creation could have occurred. Many Christians in America hold to a creation period wherein the universe was formed over the course of six 24-hours periods; other Christians believe the period of creation to be much longer, perhaps even millions of years.
ReligionDaily Advocate

Don’t just read — study!

Throughout Christianity today, there is a growing problem of Bible ignorance. Often in letters from Civil War soldiers, you will read some incredible insight into the Scriptures. The average person of the 1860s had a theological knowledge that outshines many ministers today. Moving forward to the twenty-first century, I have...
Religionseedbed.com

The Spirit, Power, and Leadership

Then Deborah said to Barak, “Go! This is the day the Lord has given Sisera into your hands. Has not the Lord gone ahead of you?” So Barak went down Mount Tabor, with ten thousand men following him. CONSIDER THIS. The entire book of Judges in the Old Testament records...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

RELIGION: The faith of a father

Life is full of struggles, setbacks and pains, and the Christian faith is not hopelessly naïve about those struggles. The Bible has many stories of people and their faith in God through the struggles, setbacks and pains of life. Joseph was sold as a youth into slavery by his own...
HomelessBrunswick News

The Bible assures us that Heaven is a definite place

When I see homeless people, I often wonder if Heaven is really a place. If it is, these precious people will someday have a home, right?. Dear H.H.: The Bible assures us that Heaven is a definite place. Jesus said, “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14:2–3). But we all have to be saved in Christ to be assured of a heavenly home someday.
Religionpastorhogg.net

Why Are Christians Dividing Themselves Over Creation?

The creation period described in the Book of Genesis is of great interest to many Christians. As a result, much discussion has been had within Christianity itself as to the nature of the creation account and the length of time over which creation could have occurred. Many Christians in America hold to a creation period wherein the universe was formed over the course of six 24-hours periods; other Christians believe the period of creation to be much longer, perhaps even millions of years.