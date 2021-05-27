Creativity, small groups guide ministry leaders through pandemic and beyond

Walking through the rabbit hole is exactly what the pandemic experience has been like — an altered reality not unlike attending the Mad Hatter’s tea party. And I kept thinking about “Alice in Wonderland” throughout “ThRough,” a wildly imaginative performance piece constructed by Jesse Jason, Abby Bender, and Lisa Gross. Bender explained in an email, “We began this piece in January by assigning ourselves some stream-of-consciousness writing exercises. When we shared the results, we found that the common themes and feelings cemented our need to address this unprecedented time in all our lives. Through movement, text, and media we attempt to pull some sort of meaning out of our collective human experience. Moreover, and arguably as important as the resulting performance, is that our coming together to make the work created ‘meaning’ and purpose in our daily lives.”