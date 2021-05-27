Cancel
Theater & Dance

Your weekend arts forecast: Ana Popovic blues, Creative Pinellas dance

By Bill DeYoung
stpetecatalyst.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the coolest shows fly under the radar, and you don’t hear about them until they’ve already happened. Let’s fix one right now: The incredible blues guitarist and singer Ana Popovic performs two concerts Saturday (5 and 8 p.m.) at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center. Popovic, from Serbia,...

stpetecatalyst.com
Beethoven
Natasha Paremski
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Celebrate 20 years of Blues Rock domination with Ana Popovic

We are long past the time where women with long careers in rock are a novelty. An extremely abbreviated list, excluding the countless female pioneers in jazz, soul and R&B, can begin with Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick, who got her start in 1965 as folk was morphing into what we recognize today as modern electric rock and roll. Others joined in early, most notably Janis Joplin, and through the ‘70s and ‘80s artists like Tina Turner, the Wilson sisters of Heart, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, Joan Jett, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, and Pat Benetar — with a wild and destructive detour to Wendy O. Williams of the Plasmatics — proved that the road to rock stardom welcomed more women along the way until it went full steam ahead all the way to St. Vincent, the ultra-niche Babymetal and pop sensation Billie Eilish.
Tampa, FLstpetecatalyst.com

