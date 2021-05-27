Okta Tumbles on Wider First-Quarter Loss, CFO Sudden Departure

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.34.