Okta Tumbles on Wider First-Quarter Loss, CFO Sudden Departure

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.89.